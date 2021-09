President Biden made national news on Thursday when he unveiled a series of sweeping vaccine mandates in an effort to control the coronavirus pandemic, newly reinvigorated by the Delta variant. In addition to requiring almost all healthcare workers to submit proof of vaccination, the Biden Administration plans to require many businesses to vaccinate their employees. According to CNBC, companies with more than 100 employees must “mandate vaccines for their employees or weekly Covid tests for workers who cite religious or health reasons for not getting vaccinated.” The requirement for companies to mandate vaccinations or weekly testing for employees will be enacted through a pending rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and violations of this rule may result in a $14,000 penalty.

