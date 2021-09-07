CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Video of Mayor & Commission Regular Session Online & on ACTV

Athens, Georgia
 9 days ago
Video of the Mayor & Commission Regular Session on September 18, 2018 will be available live on YouTube (or at www.accgov.com/videos) and broadcast live on ACTV Cable Channel 180.

The video of the meeting will also be available on-demand online on YouTube and www.accgov.com/videos no later than two business days after the meeting and will be rebroadcast on ACTV at 6:00 PM on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at 3:00 PM on Sundays. For more information about ACTV, visit www.accgov.com/actv..

Watch all Mayor and Commissions meetings live and on demand at youtube.com/accgov..

Athens, officially Athens–Clarke County, is a consolidated city–county and college town in the U.S. state of Georgia. Athens lies about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta. The University of Georgia, the state's flagship public university and an R1 research institution, is in Athens and contributed to its initial growth. In 1991, after a vote the preceding year, the original City of Athens abandoned its charter to form a unified government with Clarke County, referred to jointly as Athens–Clarke County.

