Modern data-driven companies are constantly looking for insights everywhere. And so are their customers. For any modern company, and especially for those companies providing software through the cloud (SaaS), customers want to access and interact with data to gain quick insights and make more informed reliable decisions. To address this growing need, applications are now being built with analytics embedded, providing customers with all the insights they need. In fact, according to a recent Gartner report, over a quarter of all analytics capabilities are now embedded within business applications. So, what is embedded analytics and how can this help companies ‘productize’ their data and improve their business?

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO