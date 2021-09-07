9/11 prayer walk upcoming

On Saturday, Sept. 11, Yorktown’s Christian Warriors Retreat will be holding a 22-mile prayer walk from the DeWitt County Courthouse to El Shaddai Retreat Center. “The CWR (Christian Warriors Retreat) Board had seen what we did with the one we did on May 10,” Valerie Romans, a veteran and active part of CWR, explained. “and they decided that we would do this particular one primarily to honor and remember those who lost their lives, especially first responders. We have retreats for veterans, and we also have retreats for first responders, so we really wanted to emphasize that on the 9/11 prayer walk, in honor and memory of those that served.”