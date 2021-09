Even if I wasn't born and raised in Colorado, I would most likely consider the film 'Dumb and Dumber' one of the greatest comedies of all time. The film, starring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels, is largely set in the ski town of Aspen, Colorado. However, much of the Colorado scenes in the film were not shot in Aspen, but rather in Breckenridge, Colorado and the historic Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, which is also where the film adaptation of Stephen King's 'The Shining,' directed by Stanley Kubrick and starring Jack Nicholson and Shelly Duvall was filmed as well.

COLORADO STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO