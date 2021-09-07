Zelda’s Study: Redemption hangs by a thread
After spending the last two months basking in the 107°F sunshine, admiring the beautiful view of Smog Mountain from my equally smoggy porch, and breathing in deep, cleansing lungfuls of wildfire smoke, I think it’s safe to say that I could use a vacation from my summer vacation. But wherever shall I go? Hanging out at the beach is so passé, and I’m permanently banned from all California amusement parks after the greatly exaggerated Magic Mountain Mayhem of 2014 (seriously, you can’t prove those were my fingerprints on the funnel cake), so that’s not an option either.zeldauniverse.net
