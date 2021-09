Apple is expected to announce major changes to its product lineup this month as well as later in the fall. Last month, we covered how the company was planning to host multiple events this year. Apple could announce the MacBook Pro models later on in the fall while the iPhone 13 launch is expected later this month. We are now hearing that the Apple Watch Series 7 will see a production bump by the end of September. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO