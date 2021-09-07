5 grain-cart maintenance tips to better your harvest

The Canadian Grain Commission is still accepting submissions for its Harvest Sample Program. Program Manager Daryl Beswetherick provided an update on the early submissions. "Early on, it was really good actually. It's been a tough year with the lack of moisture and the yields are definitely going to be down across the Prairies but the quality that was coming in early was really good actually. In the wheat, it was number one, it had some really good test weight. Pulse crops were coming in with some issues with colour but that's pretty normal."

