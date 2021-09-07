CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Breakthrough cases have you headed for the bunker? Experts say vaccines are working

By Eilis O'Neill
KUOW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreakthrough cases — vaccinated people testing positive for the coronavirus — have people wondering if the vaccines work as well as they were supposed to, or if their immunity is waning. The short answer is, yes, vaccines are doing their job. Just 0.5% percent (that’s one out of every 200)...

AAnder
7d ago

breakthrough cases are the norm....they are also carriers....the vaxez just keeping one from going into the hospital....most of the time...

Mr. Hand
7d ago

Vaccines are working? How did covid spread like wildfire on a plane full of fully vaccinated Democrats when they flew from Texas to Washington DC?

