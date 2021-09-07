CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans ashes fired out of confetti cannon during Tiësto closing set at Creamfields

By Sami Weisband
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, the ashes of a Tiësto fan were fired out of a confetti cannon during the legendary producer’s main stage set at Creamfields Music Festival in Daresbury, UK. Tragically, long-time dance music fan Stuart Mitchell took his own life in July, leaving behind a three-year-old son. Before his passing, Mitchell purchased tickets to Creamfields for this past August 24 – 26, and in order to pay for the funeral, his family sold the tickets to a pair of cousins, Ryan and Liam Millen. Mitchell’s mother requested that the pair spread her son’s ashes at the event, writing in a letter,

Tiësto
