Fans ashes fired out of confetti cannon during Tiësto closing set at Creamfields

Kompany is having a moment right now. One of bass music’s brightest young torch bearers, the LA-based beatmaker is extending the momentum of his debut headline tour with the release of his brand new EP, Untouchable. Kompany has been fine tuning his low-end mastery over the last several years, developing a knack for procuring thunderous dubstep cuts across some of the genre’s most in-demand labels. From Cyclops to Ophelia Records, the burgeoning producer has been earning his stripes across bass music’s top imprints, though, independent British powerhouse Never Say Die Records has turned out to be a fitting home, hosting the rising star’s brand new seven-track EP.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO