New Commercial Debuts for Disney World’s 50th Anniversary
We have just about 3.5 weeks to go until the 50th anniversary of Disney World! See the new commercial marking this special celebration. The Most Magical Place on Earth is celebrating 50 years! Disney is celebrating big for this special milestone. Character costumes, extended park hours, 50 golden statues of our favorite characters, and so much are just a little of what we can expect to see during the 18 month long celebration.www.kennythepirate.com
