HUD FY 2021 Continuum of Care (CoC) Program Competition

Athens, Georgia
Athens, Georgia
 9 days ago

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has released the FY 2021 Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for the CoC Competition. The Athens-Clarke County Housing and Community Development Department (HCD) is the Collaborative Applicant responsible for completing and submitting an annual application for CoC Program funding on behalf of the Athens-Clarke County CoC. The Athens-Clarke County Homeless Coalition is tasked with governing the CoC.

Athens-Clarke County CoC competition timeline and project applications/ranking criteria will be released to the public in the coming week. This information will be distributed via HCD’s listserv, webpage, community meetings, and social media, as well as direct outreach to previously funded agencies. Additionally, the Homeless Coalition will share with their listserv, community meetings, social media, and post to their webpage.

The Athens-Clarke County, GA CoC will be seeking new and renewal project applications for the HUD FY21 Continuum of Care Program Competition. It is the responsibility of the applicant to read and understand the CoC FY21 HUD NOFO. Project Applications will be reviewed and ranked by the Homeless Coalition’s Board of Directors. Previously funded projects will be reviewed for performance.

Competition Resources: https://www.hudexchange.info/programs/e-snaps/fy-2021-coc-program-nofa-coc-program-competition/

NOFO: FY21_Continuum_of_Care_Competition.pdf (hud.gov)

HCD: Housing & Community Development | Athens-Clarke County, GA - Official Website (accgov.com)

Homeless Coalition: About Us — Athens Homeless Coalition (endathenshomelessness.com)

Project Contacts:

Sara Shropshire, Community Development Coordinator, HCD

706-613-3155 x6023

Melinda Lord, Community Development Administrator, HCD

706-613-3155 x6025

ABOUT

Athens, officially Athens–Clarke County, is a consolidated city–county and college town in the U.S. state of Georgia. Athens lies about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta. The University of Georgia, the state's flagship public university and an R1 research institution, is in Athens and contributed to its initial growth. In 1991, after a vote the preceding year, the original City of Athens abandoned its charter to form a unified government with Clarke County, referred to jointly as Athens–Clarke County.

