KACCB Love Where You Live Raffle - FINAL WEEK TO BUY!

If you are a fan of Walt Disney World Resort hotel rooms, there is one room that you definitely need to see. What many Disney Guests may not know, if that even if you are not staying at a hotel with Disney Vacation Club villas or rooms, or in a DVC room, you can still tour almost any DVC room on property. During these tours, a Cast Member will tell you about the room, but you can stay as long or little as you like, and there is no pressure to sign up for Disney Vacation Club from anyone but yourself.

TRAVEL ・ 15 DAYS AGO