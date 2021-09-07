CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

KACCB Love Where You Live Raffle - FINAL WEEK TO BUY!

Athens, Georgia
Athens, Georgia
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14f1x4_0bos8AxL00

Keep Athens-Clarke County Beautiful has put together three amazing gift baskets filled with gift certificates and goodies to help you support local business AND KACCB. Tickets are one dollar a piece and can be purchased online via paypal, through a KACCB board member, or by making an appointment to visit the KACCB office. Sales will end September 11 at midnight and we will randomly choose the winners on September 12. See our website to see all the most current items in the packages!

Comments / 0

Related
musingsofamuse.com

If You’re Not Buying NABLA Skin Glazing for $12 Where You Attttttttttttttt!?

You gotta love when someone makes a Tiktok and it spirals completely out of control into chaotic hysteria. A few weeks ago a girl sitting in an inner tube at the lake proceeded to make an annoying Tiktok where she says, “If you ain’t at the lake where the f*ck you atttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttt?” And of course, people took it and ran with it. I mean, it just infiltrated all areas of Tiktok! Trust me when I say ALL areas because even creators you’d never expect to imitate it are doing it. Which makes for pretty freaking hysterical watching.
MAKEUP
edinboroonline.com

You Are Where You Are Supposed To Be

The head of a company survived 9/11 because his son started Kindergarten. Another man was alive because it was his turn to bring donuts. One woman was late because her alarm clock didn’t go off on time. Another was late, stuck on the NJ Turnpike because of an accident and...
mymodernmet.com

Shelter Cat Called “Ugly” Finally Finds a Home Where She Gets the Love She Deserves

Those who have ever adopted a pet know that when you meet “the one,” you just know. This was the case for Germany-based Francisca Franken when she came across a rather unusual-looking cat named Bean on an animal shelter website. Describing her new feline friend as “an exotic mix between the Grinch and Maurice from penguins of Madagascar,” Franken was besotted with Bean’s grumpy face from the get-go. “I saw her photo and fell in love the second I saw her,” she reveals. “Well, at first I laughed because the pictures were so funny and I'd never seen a cat like this before.”
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Where You Live#Gift Certificates
Popculture

Disney World Ending 2 Big Attractions in September

Disney World has some new attractions coming in September to celebrate the park's 50th anniversary, but that means a couple of older attractions will need to close down to make room. According to a report by Walt Disney World News Today, the fireworks displays "EPCOT Forever" and "Happily Ever After" will both be "retired permanently" on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. New shows built around the anniversary theme will then launch to take their place.
WORLD
Only In Pennsylvania

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Pennsylvania Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

Getting away has never been easier, especially when we live in a state that’s bursting with unique accommodations. If you’ve been craving tranquility among nature, where you’ll hear the hoot of owls, you’ll fall head over heels at Deer Path Cabin in Pennsylvania. A quaint throwback to yesteryear, the cabin promises an off-grid experience as you’re immersed in nature.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Society
allears.net

PHOTOS: We Stayed at Disney World’s Most Expensive Hotel

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa is one of the fanciest hotels in Walt Disney World (and is also one of the priciest!). It is one of the three resorts on the Monorail Loop and is within walking distance of Disney’s Magic Kingdom through the Grand Floridian Walkway. Today, we’re...
TRAVEL
allears.net

What the NEW Disney World Annual Passes Will COST

Disney World Annual Passes will be returning SOON!. Previously, Disney had shared that Annual Pass sales would resume prior to the 50th anniversary on October 1st. Today, we learned that they will be resuming on September 8th! Along with a date, Disney also shared that they would be debuting four NEW tiers for their Passholder system.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Forgo the $33,000 Fee, Disney Will Pay You to Enter the Coveted Club 33

There are a few places at the Disney Parks that are highly coveted. Whether you are visiting your favorite attraction or entering an iconic area such as Cinderella’s Royal Table at Cinderella Castle, Disney is full of special areas that allow Guests to feel a little more magical. For many...
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Disney Guests Can Drink Free Coke Products At EPCOT Starting Next Week

If you have been looking forward to seeing the new Creations Shop and Club Cool come to life at EPCOT, we finally have some good news for you!. Disney has been hard at work renovating Future World for quite some time now, and although there is still a lot of work to be done, we now have an opening date for the highly anticipated Creations Shop and Club Cool. Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) just Tweeted a new update on the two locations, also announcing that the store will open September 15.
LIFESTYLE
Disability Scoop

Disney Making Changes To Disability Access At Theme Parks

Big changes are coming once again to Disney’s system for providing accommodations to people with disabilities at its theme parks. The company said this month that it is “making some enhancements” to what’s known as the Disability Access Service, or DAS, program. The move comes nearly eight years after a revamp of Disney’s access policies that prompted lawsuits from families of those with developmental disabilities.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney’s Wedding Pavilion Has a Secret Trick They Play on Guests

If you have ever dreamed of getting married at Walt Disney World Resort, there are a number of special locations that you can do it!. Really, you can get married almost anywhere on property, but the original location for Disney World weddings was the Wedding Pavilion at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort. The Wedding Pavilion was designed with a Cinderella theme in mind, and a few years ago, when the building turned 25, it was reimagined and now looks more beautiful than ever.
LIFESTYLE
atomic-ranch.com

Sofa Smarts: How To Buy a Couch Online You’ll Love

I’m a Gen Xer. And, like legendary boombox-totin’ Gen X hero Lloyd Dobler, I’m habitually skeptical about buying pretty much everything. Buy a couch online? No way would I ever make such a major furniture purchase without getting the chance to sit in it, touch the fabric, and just be with it for a while.
HOME & GARDEN
Inside the Magic

Disney Guests Drop $5,000 Per Night For This Jaw-Droppingly Massive Room

If you are a fan of Walt Disney World Resort hotel rooms, there is one room that you definitely need to see. What many Disney Guests may not know, if that even if you are not staying at a hotel with Disney Vacation Club villas or rooms, or in a DVC room, you can still tour almost any DVC room on property. During these tours, a Cast Member will tell you about the room, but you can stay as long or little as you like, and there is no pressure to sign up for Disney Vacation Club from anyone but yourself.
TRAVEL
fox44news.com

You could win a new Ford Bronco in this year’s Freedom Raffle

KILLEEN, Texas — The city of Killeen and the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity will be raffling off a new 2021 Ford Bronco. This will be at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport at 6 PM on Sept. 6. The raffle is a part of the habitat’s Freedom Raffle which helps build affordable houses across Central Texas.
KILLEEN, TX
Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia

21
Followers
330
Post
649
Views
ABOUT

Athens, officially Athens–Clarke County, is a consolidated city–county and college town in the U.S. state of Georgia. Athens lies about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta. The University of Georgia, the state's flagship public university and an R1 research institution, is in Athens and contributed to its initial growth. In 1991, after a vote the preceding year, the original City of Athens abandoned its charter to form a unified government with Clarke County, referred to jointly as Athens–Clarke County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy