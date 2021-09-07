KACCB Love Where You Live Raffle - FINAL WEEK TO BUY!
Keep Athens-Clarke County Beautiful has put together three amazing gift baskets filled with gift certificates and goodies to help you support local business AND KACCB. Tickets are one dollar a piece and can be purchased online via paypal, through a KACCB board member, or by making an appointment to visit the KACCB office. Sales will end September 11 at midnight and we will randomly choose the winners on September 12. See our website to see all the most current items in the packages!
