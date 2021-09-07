NJ’s COVID recovery unequal, lagging behind much of US, reports find

A new set of Covid-19 rules, including testing and mandates that will depend on an individual's vaccination status, will be announced by president Joe Biden on Thursday, the White House said.Mr Biden will present a six-pronged strategy to fight the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, which has wreaked havoc in the US. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday that Mr Biden will lay out the strategy “working across the public and private sectors to help continue to get the pandemic under control.”“There will be six components. Some of that will be...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO