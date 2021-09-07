CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ’s COVID recovery unequal, lagging behind much of US, reports find

By Daniel J. Munoz
NJBIZ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey has one of the worst job recoveries from the COVID-19 recession, according to one report, and bears considerable economic inequality according to another. On Sept. 2, Washington, D.C. think tank Pew Charitable Trusts ranked all 50 states in their employment levels compared to 2019. It found New Jersey’s employment levels declined 6.3% since then, ahead only of Rhode Island, California, Hawaii and Nevada.

