Paul Pierce hopes to reunite Celtics teammates Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, Rajon Rondo: ‘I’m going to keep talking to everyone’

Kevin Garnett’s feud with Ray Allen has been going on for nearly a decade now, but the end may finally be in sight. Retired Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce is being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend. On Saturday, Pierce posted a video to his Instagram Story of the seating arrangement for the ceremony. The video revealed that Garnett and Allen are going to be sitting next to each other.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO