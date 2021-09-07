CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Pierce hopes to reunite Celtics teammates Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, Rajon Rondo: ‘I’m going to keep talking to everyone’

By Souichi Terada
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the years pass, Celtics legend Paul Pierce says he’s still holding out hope he can reunite old teammates. Pierce will be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend, introduced by Kevin Garnett, who was inducted as part of the 2020 class in May. Pierce reflected on his 19-year NBA career with Sports Illustrated, which also detailed his exit from ESPN as he added “I was done with them, anyway.”

www.masslive.com

