Milton, MA

Milton Academy hockey player Jake Thibeault paralyzed after severe injury over the weekend; GoFundMe raises more than $200,000

By Heather Morrison
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 7 days ago
Milton Academy hockey player Jake Thibeault became paralyzed after a severe spinal cord injury while playing hockey over the weekend. Thibeault had a collision on the ice during a tournament on Saturday, according to a fundraiser on The Greg Hill Foundation. The fundraiser’s description stated Thibeault “fractured his T7 T8 vertebrae that has resulted in paralysis from the waist down and a small brain bleed.”

www.masslive.com

