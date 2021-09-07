Milton Academy hockey player Jake Thibeault paralyzed after severe injury over the weekend; GoFundMe raises more than $200,000
Milton Academy hockey player Jake Thibeault became paralyzed after a severe spinal cord injury while playing hockey over the weekend. Thibeault had a collision on the ice during a tournament on Saturday, according to a fundraiser on The Greg Hill Foundation. The fundraiser’s description stated Thibeault “fractured his T7 T8 vertebrae that has resulted in paralysis from the waist down and a small brain bleed.”www.masslive.com
Comments / 0