Gunner Talks With Ryan Weaver About 9/11 Tribute

It's a day in our generations' history filled with tragedy, loss, sadness--where people's lives changed forever with the loss of loved ones. But it was also a day of unprecedented heroism, bravery, and coming together as a nation. None of us will ever forget where we were that day or what we were doing. How we felt--scared, insecure, and unsure of what would or could happen next. Even miles and miles away from where it was all taking place-I'll always remember hearing on radio a play by play of what was happening as I drove in to the radio station that morning in Kalamazoo, Michigan.