CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Gunner Talks With Ryan Weaver About 9/11 Tribute

By Gunner
LoneStar 92
LoneStar 92
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's a day in our generations' history filled with tragedy, loss, sadness--where people's lives changed forever with the loss of loved ones. But it was also a day of unprecedented heroism, bravery, and coming together as a nation. None of us will ever forget where we were that day or what we were doing. How we felt--scared, insecure, and unsure of what would or could happen next. Even miles and miles away from where it was all taking place-I'll always remember hearing on radio a play by play of what was happening as I drove in to the radio station that morning in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

lonestar923.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN

Ryan Weaver discusses impact of 9/11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This weekend marks 20 years since September 11, 2001. Country artist and combat veteran, Ryan Weaver, has come out with a music video that includes the touching moment when an American flag was raised above ground zero. Weaver spoke with News 2 on why he wanted...
NASHVILLE, TN
Fountain Hills Times

9/11 Tribute ongoing

This coming Saturday, Americans across the nation will pause to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks that took the lives of nearly 3,000 people at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a farm field in Shanksville, Pa. The Town of Fountain Hills is hosting a 9/11 Tribute throughout this week leading up to the anniversary date culminating in a ceremony at the Fountain Park Amphitheater at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
Black Enterprise

Charletta Green Dies Of COVID-19, Her Husband, Troy, Died Hours Later From A Broken Heart

A Detroit family is devastated after two high school sweethearts died within hours of another. Troy and Charletta Green, both 44, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-August. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the couple had planned a family vacation to Florida. Troy became sick before his wife, and Charletta took off without him. Both of them ended up in the hospital– Troy in Sinai Grace, a day later.
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Combat Veteran#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
realitytitbit.com

Trina is engaged, meet her fiancé Raymond Taylor on Instagram

Trina is a rapper who has spent over two decades in the music industry. As well as gaining fame for her songs including ‘Here We Go’, ‘Pull Over’, ‘B R Right’, ‘Single Again’ and ‘Look Back at Me’, she’s also a cast member on Love and Hip Hop Miami and has been since 2018.
MUSIC
fame10.com

Actress Briana Nicole Henry Announces Sudden General Hospital Exit

Port Charles is now without Police Commissioner Jordan Ashford, as actress Briana Nicole Henry has parted ways with General Hospital (GH). Not only has Henry already left the role, but her final appearance on the ABC soap has already aired as well. The sudden news was shared via the star’s...
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Man Slams a Young Woman for Working as a House Cleaner, but Karma Teaches Him Well — Story of the Day

A man looked down upon a young woman because she worked as a cleaner. But soon after, something happened, and the man couldn’t get her out of his head. Mrs. Miller was in a good mood because her son Chris was coming to visit her. He had lately purchased a one-room apartment next to his mother’s building and had decided to relocate there. Since the woman was old, Chris wanted to stay closer to her.
RELATIONSHIPS
97X

Two Drunk Guys Fight Without Landing a Single Punch

We all have a friend who drinks too much and ends up trying to fight someone. If that's you, the best thing for you is to have a peaceful drinking friend who will just defuse whatever situation you run your mouth or fists into. The worst combination is two drinking buddies with an inclination to throw down as soon as the bottles are empty.
PUBLIC SAFETY
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
674
Followers
928
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy