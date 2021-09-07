Jewel Bartlett Wheeler

Wheeler, Jewel Bartlett , of Hillsboro, passed this life on Wednesday, September 1 st , 2021 at McArthur Manor in Manchester at the age of 79. Mrs. Wheeler was born in Shelbyville to the late Ernest and Ellen Ruth Freeman Bartlett. During her life she worked until her retirement as a Vender Stocker at the Commissary at Arnold Airforce Base. Mrs. Wheeler was also of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Johnny Wheeler; and three brothers, Douglas Bartlett, Ernest Bartlett Jr., and Billy Bartlett. Mrs. Wheeler is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Jeff) Guess of Estill Springs and Lisa Wheeler of Hillsboro; one granddaughter, Jessica Guess of Estill Springs; one grandson, Hayden Scott of Hillsboro; and one sister, Betty Moore. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 7 th , 2021 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00am-2:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Ben Eschenfelder officiating. Burial will follow at Hillsboro Methodist Cemetery. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.