CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, TN

Jewel Bartlett Wheeler

thunder1320.com
 8 days ago

Wheeler, Jewel Bartlett , of Hillsboro, passed this life on Wednesday, September 1 st , 2021 at McArthur Manor in Manchester at the age of 79. Mrs. Wheeler was born in Shelbyville to the late Ernest and Ellen Ruth Freeman Bartlett. During her life she worked until her retirement as a Vender Stocker at the Commissary at Arnold Airforce Base. Mrs. Wheeler was also of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Johnny Wheeler; and three brothers, Douglas Bartlett, Ernest Bartlett Jr., and Billy Bartlett. Mrs. Wheeler is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Jeff) Guess of Estill Springs and Lisa Wheeler of Hillsboro; one granddaughter, Jessica Guess of Estill Springs; one grandson, Hayden Scott of Hillsboro; and one sister, Betty Moore. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 7 th , 2021 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00am-2:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Ben Eschenfelder officiating. Burial will follow at Hillsboro Methodist Cemetery. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

www.thunder1320.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Simone Biles blames 'entire system' for enabling Nassar abuse

Olympic gymnastics star Simone Biles on Wednesday blamed the “entire system” for enabling the abuse by disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. In emotional testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Biles said that she didn’t want another young athlete to experience the horror that she and hundreds of other gymnasts endured.
SPORTS
Reuters

California Governor Newsom defeats Republican recall effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 15 (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday handily beat back a Republican campaign to oust him from office, sending a decisive message that voters in the deeply Democratic state supported his policies for tackling COVID-19, immigration and crime. Newsom, who won his first term in...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, TN
City
Manchester, TN
City
Estill Springs, TN
Manchester, TN
Obituaries
City
Shelbyville, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Reuters

Nicholas deluges U.S. Gulf Coast with heavy rain, flooding

TEXAS CITY, Texas, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Nicholas moved slowly through the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, drenching Texas and Louisiana with torrential rain, flooding streets and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power. The damage from Nicholas comes just two weeks after Hurricane Ida. than...
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

Democrats revive filibuster fight over voting rights bill

Senate Democrats’ new push to pass voting rights legislation is reviving tensions over the legislative filibuster, the biggest roadblock to passing significant pieces of President Biden ’s agenda. Democrats rolled out a fresh voting and elections proposal on Tuesday, touting it as a unifier for their 50-member caucus. The measure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Retirement#Kilgore Funeral Home#P O Box 96011
NBC News

504-pound alligator suspected of killing Louisiana man during Ida found with human remains in stomach

Authorities captured a 504-pound alligator suspected of attacking and killing a 71-year-old man in Louisiana during Hurricane Ida. The 12-foot reptile was found in the Avery Estates area near Slidell, a city on Lake Pontchartrain across from New Orleans, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. It was close to the location where Timothy Satterlee Sr., a man who survived the devastating wrath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, went missing in Ida floodwaters on Aug. 30.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy