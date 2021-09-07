CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topsfield, MA

Delta variant and possible mask order on Topsfield Board of Health agenda

Wicked Local
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Delta variant and possible expansion of the town's mask policy are on the agenda for the Sept. 15 meeting of the Topsfield Board of Health (BOH). The COVID-19 Delta variant can affect even people who have been vaccinated. The Boxford Board of Health on Sept. 1 issued an emergency order requiring face coverings in town buildings and public businesses, such as retail stores and restaurants, and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley put a mask mandate in place for public school staff and students in grades K-12 (age 5 and older) through at least Oct. 1.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topsfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Topsfield, MA
Health
City
Topsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
The Associated Press

Democrats try delicate tax maneuver for $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — To pay for the massive social plans that President Joe Biden envisions, House Democrats began serious work Tuesday on a maneuver worthy of the most agile circus acrobats. They’re looking to squeeze revenue from the elite 2% of Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year while leaving untouched everyone else — who Biden has pledged won’t see any tax increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Restaurants#Department Of Elementary#Topsfield Town Hall#Zoom

Comments / 0

Community Policy