Delta variant and possible mask order on Topsfield Board of Health agenda

The Delta variant and possible expansion of the town's mask policy are on the agenda for the Sept. 15 meeting of the Topsfield Board of Health (BOH). The COVID-19 Delta variant can affect even people who have been vaccinated. The Boxford Board of Health on Sept. 1 issued an emergency order requiring face coverings in town buildings and public businesses, such as retail stores and restaurants, and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley put a mask mandate in place for public school staff and students in grades K-12 (age 5 and older) through at least Oct. 1.