The Roland-Story cross country teams opened the season at the Lynx Invitational in Webster Aug. 31. Here are the main takeaways from how the Norsemen performed at the meet:. The Roland-Story girls' cross country team entered the Lynx Invite ranked 11th in Class 2A. The Norse proved they earned that ranking at Webster City by placing fourth out of 12 scored teams with 115 points. They came in just two points behind Fort Dodge St. Edmond's 113 points. St. Edmond is ranked 10th in 1A. A North Polk team ranked 18th in 3A won the girls' competition with 37 points, and Ballard — the No. 1 3A team — took second with 53 points despite missing its top two runners.

ROLAND, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO