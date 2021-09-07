CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dummy Share Video for New Track "Final Weapon"

By Jason Friedman
Paste Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe charming fuzz of Los Angeles noise-pop group Dummy continues to sizzle as they tease their forthcoming album Mandatory Enjoyment (out Oct. 22 on Trouble In Mind) with the release of their hypnotic new single “Final Weapon.” Following the warm haze of previous single “Daffodils,” “Final Weapon” is built from a driving, synthy beat that quietly mesmerizes the listener as it blossoms into a lush explosion of bright organs and guitars. Lyrics depicting apocalyptic imagery only heighten the song’s psychedelic inclinations and lend a sort of spirituality to its euphoric heights.

