Dummy Share Video for New Track "Final Weapon"

Dummy have released “Final Weapon”, their latest single off of the Mandatory Enjoyment which is out October 22 on Trouble in Mind. It’s a full minute plus of slow jamming before any lyrics hit your ears on this one. The band settles into an intriguing groove right away that will have you bopping your head around. After that is settled in your head nicely, the track begins to come to life with space age bleeps and bloops and finally the guitar gets going. The drums finally hit and immediately dreamy vocals take over. In that moment we’re off to the races for the remaining half of the song.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO