Travel Podcast To Celebrate First Hospitality Women’s Day

TravelPulse
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hospitality Today Live podcast, hosted by 30-year hospitality expert Deborah Gardner, will be hosting a global celebration on September 23 to empower and inspire women in the hospitality industry for International Hospitality Women’s Day. Guest hosts who are female industry leaders will help round out discussions with Gardner about...

TravelPulse

How These Travel Advisors Found Success During the Pandemic

Through grit, determination and savvy business strategies, these four travel advisors not only weathered the pandemic but, at least to some extent, triumphed over it. “Having lived through other unforeseen events over the past 25 years, I was fortunate to have saved money for a rainy day, said VIP Vacations President Jennifer Doncsecz. “This savings allowed VIP to retain its staff, which I think is one of the key factors in how we were able to stay afloat.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelPulse

Buy & Fly with $300 Off Per Couple

For a limited time only, save $150 per person when you book airfare with an Ireland vacation of 7 days or more. The offer is good on Guided Coach Tours, our Classic Itineraries available as either Self-Drive or with a Driver, and Custom Private Driver Vacations. Book your next CIE...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Expedia Group’s Fall Travel Outlook Finds Demand Is Still Going Strong

In its newly released Fall Travel Outlook report, Expedia Group postulates that Americans now find themselves in a historical moment where we’re shifting from “when will the pandemic end?” to “how do we learn to adapt?”. This spring and early summer had seen rising vaccination rates and declining COVID-19 case...
TRAVEL
routesonline.com

Swoop restarts international flights, expands Jamaica service

The Canadian carrier has resumed international flights and announced plans to launch a new route to Kingston in Jamaica. Swoop is this winter adding a new warm-weather leisure route from Toronto Pearson (YYZ) with plans to fly to Kingston Norman Manley International (KIN) in Jamaica. The service will operate twice...
WORLD
TravelPulse

MMGY Global Announces Travel Marketing Collective

MMGY Global has announced the launch of a global partnership across 34 countries to deliver a new focus for destination and hospitality brands to reach international travelers. The MMGY Global Travel Marketing Collective is an alliance of locally-based marketing agencies specializing in travel, tourism and hospitality with a joint goal...
TRAVEL
TravelDailyNews.com

PATA launches Virtual PATA Wellness and Luxury Travel Conference and Mart 2021 in October

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is pleased to announce the launch of the Virtual PATA Wellness and Luxury Travel Conference and Mart 2021, taking place from October 20-22. The event is organised in partnership with Platinum Sponsor, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and Official Virtual Platform Partner, Zipevent Co.,...
TRAVEL
hospitalitynet.org

Making up for lost time: How luxury travel in the Middle East is changing post COVID-19

For the first time, AHIC will house the four close-knit investment communities of the Arabian Hospitality Investment Conference (AHIC), Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference (SHIC), Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) and the Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF) under one roof. Under the theme ‘RISE TOGETHER’, event organisers Bench and MEED...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

TravelPulse Podcast: Trending News and Expert Travel Advice

This week, host Eric Bowman is joined by travel advisor Ryan Doncsecz of VIP Vacations to discuss what's trending in the world of travel, including the idea of a potential vaccine mandate for US air travel and a multi-billion-dollar travel move. Later, the two discuss Doncsecz's recent trips to the...
TRAVEL
hotelnewsresource.com

The Role of Travel Announcements on Travel Recovery

When examining the latest Air Ticketing Data for industry partner CAPA, a clear observation is that travel recovery is performing at a different pace from country to country – even if you are in the same region!. “Withstanding where you are in the world, you are a winning destination showing...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Long-Haul Flight

Just when the transatlantic flights were beginning to come back strong, COVID strikes again. The rise of the delta variant led to increased cases in the United States, forcing European countries to set new restrictions on travel to American tourists. Once that happened, airlines began canceling flights. It’s an unfortunate...
TRAVEL
cntraveler.com

Author Lauren Groff on the Trips That Have Inspired Her Books: Women Who Travel Podcast

You can listen to the Women Who Travel podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify each week. Follow this link if you're listening on Apple News. Lauren Groff's name has been thrown around a number of times on this podcast as the author of some of our favorite books to read on vacation. Her latest, Matrix, is out this week—and was one of our most anticipated releases of the year. It's the fictional retelling of the life of Marie de France, a historical figure from the 12th century with no known backstory to speak of. In the lead up to actually writing the novel, Groff took a trip to live with Benedictine nuns in Connecticut to get a sense of abbey life. In fact, many of her novels and short stories have been birthed from family vacations, research trips, and even her honeymoon. We sat down with the Gainesville, Florida–based writer to learn more about her travels, writing process, and what books she's excited to read this year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TravelPulse

How Travel Advisors Can Conquer the Social Media Game

As the world becomes more and more connected through various online platforms, businesses of all shapes and sizes attempt to stay up to date with the latest platforms. While a social media presence is almost always a way to drive sales, each company’s tactic may be different – what works for one may not work for all.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

New Map Shows Places With Highest Risk of Travelers Contracting COVID

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has produced https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/map-and-travel-notices.html#travel-1a global map showing the travel ‘hot spots’ across the world where the chance of contracting the COVID-19 virus is the highest. The United States is among the 78 countries with the highest level, making it one of the riskiest...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelPulse

CDC Updates Countries on 'Very High' Travel Risk List

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated the countries on its list of "Level 4: Covid-19 Very High" travel advisory. Countries now included on the list include Caribbean islands and Eastern European destinations. Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis joined the list on September 13, 2021. Additionally, Afghanistan...
TRAVEL
morningbrew.com

The Future Of Business Travel? The Experts at Morning Brew & Hilton—And You—Weigh In

Oh, the days of packing up your bags, charging your devices, and heading to the airport for a few days of working on the road. Morning Brew’s VP of the Creative Studio, Elyssa Starkman, fondly remembers her years traveling to produce shows like America’s Next Top Model *humble brag* all over the world and, more recently, making client in-person meetings across the country. And then...the pandemic.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Travel Advisors React to Impact of Delta Variant on Small Businesses

A new study found that small businesses closures and bookings in the travel and hospitality industries are down compared to other sectors. According to Facebook’s 2021 Global State of Small Business Report, closure rates in July 2021 for the small businesses in the hospitality and wholesale and retail industries were at or below the global average, totaling 15 percent and 17 percent, respectively.
SMALL BUSINESS
TravelPulse

Best Booking Tactics for Deals on Holiday Flights This Year

Last year’s holiday travel season was something of a disappointment for many Americans, as COVID-19's winter surge intensified and officials begged people to stay at home to avoid adding more proverbial fuel to the fire. Folks had to weigh their longing to visit loved ones against the risk of contracting...
LIFESTYLE
GW Hatchet

GW hosts first Women’s Org Fair

Almost 30 women-based organizations on campus got together on Saturday, Sept. 11 to host the first-ever Women’s Org Fair at GW. Each group gave a brief overview of what they do before talking directly to potential new members during a subsequent tabling section of the event. This article appeared in...
SOCIETY
TravelPulse

Introducing Beaches Vacation Assurance

Introducing Beaches Vacation Assurance, the industry’s most comprehensive vacation protection program. With Beaches Vacation Assurance, you can be certain that your vacation is fully protected and insured. Should your trip be interrupted for any reason†, we’ve got you covered with a replacement vacation credit voucher, so you won’t miss out on any part of your vacation or lose any investment in it. Best of all, we’ll make sure you are taken care of while at the resort at no additional cost to you. Travel with peace of mind and have a stress-free, worry-free vacation.
TRAVEL

