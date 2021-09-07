CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney+ Continues Its '90s Nostalgia Grab with the Mostly Charming Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

By Alexis Gunderson
Paste Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoogie Kamealoha, M.D., the newest addition to Disney+’s already robust slate of nostalgic ‘90s(ish) revamps, isn’t *exactly* Return of the (Andi) Mack, but you’d be forgiven if you happened to forget that within the first five minutes of the pilot. I don’t just say this because both series star the...

www.pastemagazine.com

Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.
Inverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
Us Weekly

Mighty Ducks’ Marguerite Moreau Reveals She Once ‘Dated’ Costar Elden Henson: ‘I Was So Sweet’ on Him

Duck love! Connie and Fulton may not have dated off the ice in The Mighty Ducks, but Marguerite Moreau and Elden Henson actually did in real life. “I was so sweet on Fulton. We kind of dated [while filming] the first movie,” Moreau, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her new film Monuments. “I can’t delve on anyone else because I’m just me, but I definitely was, you know, sweet on the boys and boy crazy.”
thecinemaholic.com

Where Is Doogie Kameāloha M.D. Filmed?

Creator Kourtney Kang revives the popular late 80s show ‘Doogie Howser, M.D.’ in Disney+ original medical dramedy series ‘Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.’ Peyton Elizabeth Lee plays the leading role of Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, the child prodigy doctor in a tense ward of a fictional hospital. Although the series is not a direct continuation of the previous one, it still packs many punches and challenging cases to keep the genre fans content.
Ronny Chieng
Steven Bochco
David E. Kelley
Middletown Press

'Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.' Puts a Charming Spin on 'Doogie Howser': TV Review

As Disney Plus continues down the road of rebooting and reviving as many nostalgic properties as possible — a road well-traveled and highly polished thanks to savvy spins like “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” — it’s hard to begrudge the strategy when it produces something as sweet as “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” More than 30 years after “Doogie Howser, M.D.” first premiered on ABC, starring a teenaged Neil Patrick Harris as the iconic child doctor, Disney Plus has debuted its own thoroughly wholesome version with a Doogie as sunny as Harris’ was self-serious.
washingtonnewsday.com

Peyton Elizabeth Lee is a fictional character. The Star of ‘Doogie Kamealoha M.D.’ Has a Connection to ‘Doogie Howser.’

Peyton Elizabeth Lee is a fictional character. The Star of ‘Doogie Kamealoha M.D.’ Has a Connection to ‘Doogie Howser.’. Doogie Kamealoha M.D. has recently debuted on Disney+, giving the 1990s show Doogie Howser a new lease on life. The revamped version follows a teenage doctor as he juggles career and the challenges of growing up, just as the original did.
ABC7 Los Angeles

Disney+ series 'Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.' puts a modern spin on beloved medical drama

Inspired by the hit '90s medical series "Doogie Howser, M.D.," the new Disney+ show "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D." introduces audiences to a new prodigy. Set in modern-day Hawaii, 16-year-old Lahela, played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee, juggles her budding medical career and life as a teenager throughout the heartfelt, and at times hilarious, series.
solzyatthemovies.com

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Shows Some Promise

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is inspired by hit series Doogie Howser, M.D. but series creator Kourtney Kang puts her own spin on the dramedy. Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha is a teenage doctor living with her family in Hawai‘i. She’s 16-years-old and she’s regardless of her occupation and education, she’s still a teenager. Lahela might have a job but she still lives with her parents. And yes, she must stick to her curfew. Having her mother, Dr. Clara Hannon (Kathleen Rose Perkins), working as her hospital supervisor adds more humor to the series. Meanwhile, her father, Benny (Jason Scott Lee), runs a food truck and has quite the opposite personality. Rounding out the core cast are her older brother Kai (Matthew Sato), younger brother Brian Patrick (Wes Tian), best friend Steph (Emma Meisel), crush Walter (Alex Aiono), and a trio of co-worker, Dr. Lee (Ronny Chieng), Charles (Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman), and Noelani (Mapuana Makia).
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

High school is hard enough without trying to maintain a burgeoning career, but prodigy Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha is not your average teenage girl. Determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own destiny, 16-year old Lahela is straddling life as a school student with the work-life of a budding medical professional. It’s not an easy life, but with her loving ‘ohana by her side to help along the way, it’s the one she’s determined to live. Stream the Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. season premiere on September 8 with a subscription to Disney+.
bsckids.com

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Behind The Scenes

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. on Disney Plus is such a great idea and now we get to delve in a bit as we hear from the cast and producers on some of their thoughts about the characters and the show itself. There is a lot of thought put into the characters and how they feel as well as their background that makes the story feel very true to itself, and at the same time you can tell that they put a lot of effort into making things realistic as well. It is great to see Peyton Elizabeth Lee as the lead on this show and it feels like the perfect fit.
KITV.com

Local Actor featured in Doogie Kamealoha M.D.

A new Hawaii based television series, Doogie Kamealoha M.D. premieres next wednesday on Disney Plus. One of the regulars is 20 year old Matt Sato, who grew up in Mililani on Oahu. Matt says the whole story revolves around ohana, having that group around you that just loves you and...
actionnewsnow.com

'Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.' has the right formula for a 'Doogie Howser' reboot

If TV reboots are inevitable, the prescription for doing them well involves respecting the source material while bringing something new to it. That delicate procedure is successfully executed with "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.," a refreshed take on "Doogie Howser" made eminently watchable by the winning presence of "Andi Mack's" Peyton Elizabeth Lee.
thestreamable.com

Watch This: The Best In Streaming This Week, Including ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ and ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’

Historically, the television highlight of Labor Day Weekend was the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Telethon, an entertainment extravaganza broadcast to his “Love Network” of more than 200 stations around the nation and many others around the world. The fund-raising funfest is no more, but this week does signal the beginning of the fall television season and the beginning of the pro football season.
Popculture

Disney Rebooting Classic '90s Movie

Disney is rebooting the beloved action-adventure movie The Rocketeer, and it already has an acclaimed producer as well as a possible star. According to The Hollywood Reporter, David Oyelowo is producing The Return of The Rocketeer, and he may star in the movie as well. An all-star creative team has already taken shape behind the film.
tvinsider.com

Will ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ Include a Visit From Neil Patrick Harris? (VIDEO)

For 16-year-old prodigy Dr. Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), surfing with her chill dad (Jason Scott Lee), trying to ace her driver’s test and jolting a man’s dislocated hip back into place is just another day. This spirited update of the Neil Patrick Harris coming-of-age drama Doogie Howser, M.D.—shot...
Salt Lake Tribune

After filming ‘Andi Mack’ in Utah, Payton Elizabeth Lee prepares to star in ‘Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.’

The star of “Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.” prepared for shooting the new series in Hawaii by spending 2½ years shooting a different series in Utah. Peyton Elizabeth Lee played the title character in the made-in-Utah “Andi Mack” for the Disney Channel, and now she’s playing the title character in a “Doogie Howser, M.D.” reboot for Disney+, which starts streaming Wednesday.
d23.com

Name That Disney Doctor with the Cast of Doogie Kamelaoha, M.D.

Medical professionals often have to make split-second decisions, and the characters in the new Disney+ original series Doogie Kamelaoha, M.D. are no exception. With that in mind, we challenged Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jason Scott Lee, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Emma Meisel, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, and Mapuana Makia to “Name That Disney Doctor” faster than their co-stars. We showed them close-ups of various “doctors” from across the worlds of Disney. Play along as you watch the video, and don’t forget to stream the series premiere of Doogie Kamelaoha, M.D. September 8 on Disney+!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Disney+ putting Hawaiian twist on Doogie Howser, M.D.

It was a popular show in the 90s. Now, Disney+ is putting a Hawaiian twist on Doogie Howser, M.D. A new series has a teenaged girl juggling high school life with an early medical career. Gino joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
