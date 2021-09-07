Should the Twins Look to Swap Max Kepler For Pitching?

Through 35 innings in 2021, López has a 1.54 ERA with 37 strikeouts and seven walks. He started the season pitching out of the bullpen, but has recently made appearances in the starting rotation out of necessity. With the recent injuries to Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito, López is primed to have yet again another extended stay as a starting pitcher. While he’s a bit risky as he’s not really stretched out for a 75-100 pitch outing, he might get there soon. Between August 17th and August 27th, he made three appearances and threw 66, 75, and 60 pitches respectively. In the last of those three appearances, Chicago experimented with an opener approach before turning to López as the bulk reliever starting in the 2nd inning. One way or another, Lopez is in a position to become more valuable in fantasy. With how well he is pitching, there’s too much potential there to pass up.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO