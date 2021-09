“You would have done the same,” the residents of Gander say. It’s mere days after Sept. 11, 2001, and the people of this small town in Newfoundland have just absorbed 7,000 stranded airline crew members and passengers — people from all over the world who had been headed all over the world, but definitely not to this dark, rocky island that happens to have a huge airport. The Gander residents have collected clothing, blankets, tampons. They’ve made sandwiches and hosted cookouts. They’ve hosted the “plane people” in their homes.

