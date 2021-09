Tales of Arise, the 17th entry in Bandai Namco's Tales of series of games, is a fun and furiously paced action-driven RPG that features a story that relies a bit too heavily on extreme and senseless actions of oppression and cruelty. The new game is the first Tales of game in nearly five years and aims to revitalize the franchise for a new generation of players and fans. While Tales of Arise retains the core identity of a fantasy-themed RPG with a heavy emphasis on storyline, character interactions, and combat against monsters, some of the more fiddly aspects of the combat system found in past Tales of games have been removed in favor of a more streamlined experience that emphasizes dodging and countering attacks as well as using a character's unique attack styles to their maximum advantage.

