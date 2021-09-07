Minnesota Road Fatalities Up Significantly Compared to Recent Years

Minnesota exceeded 300 deaths on its roads by the end of August, which is the earliest point in the year that ominous milestone has been reached since 2007. Mike Hanson with the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says the five years before this, Minnesota didn’t hit the 300-mark until October. He says speeding is a major contributor to traffic deaths in Minnesota, along with people not buckling up. About one-quarter of Minnesota’s traffic fatalities this year are alcohol-related. The number of motorcyclists killed on Minnesota roads is also significantly up from last year.