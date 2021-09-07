CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota Road Fatalities Up Significantly Compared to Recent Years

By KRWC Staff
krwc1360.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota exceeded 300 deaths on its roads by the end of August, which is the earliest point in the year that ominous milestone has been reached since 2007. Mike Hanson with the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says the five years before this, Minnesota didn’t hit the 300-mark until October. He says speeding is a major contributor to traffic deaths in Minnesota, along with people not buckling up. About one-quarter of Minnesota’s traffic fatalities this year are alcohol-related. The number of motorcyclists killed on Minnesota roads is also significantly up from last year.

krwc1360.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Sees Significant Reductions In Extreme, Severe Drought Conditions

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The rain that’s fallen across parts of the state over the last few weeks is finally showing a positive impact on the state’s drought forecast. The latest figures show that just 65% of the state is still listed under severe drought conditions, a 23% reduction in just the last week. The latest update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that about 58% of the state is under extreme drought, which is also a drop from recent weeks. (credit: CBS) However, the area of the state experiencing exceptional drought,...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

DPS: 167 People Died On Minnesota Roads This Summer

(KNSI) – Preliminary data from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety shows 167 people were killed in traffic accidents between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The DPS says the figures show an ongoing traffic safety crisis in Minnesota. Safety officials say the 100 days between the...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
Pioneer Press

Recent rainfall helps to ease drought conditions in Minnesota

The drought continues to loosen its grip on the southern two-thirds of Minnesota as rain has returned to the forecast recently. The newest U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday shows southern Minnesota improving compared to a week earlier. The region is now in just “moderate drought” or listed as only “abnormally...
MINNESOTA STATE
news3lv.com

Fatalities on Nevada roads continue to rise in August

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fatalities on Nevada's roads continued to climb in August compared to last year, according to new figures from state officials. There were 36 deaths in crashes last month, up from the 34 deaths reported in August a year ago, per data from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Only In Minnesota

10 Country Roads In Minnesota That Are Pure Bliss In The Fall

Fall is a great time to explore scenic places in Minnesota. The summer humidity is gone, but the winter chill hasn’t quite worked its way in yet. Trips to the lake are replaced with cozy evenings indoors and, if you can’t get enough of autumn, an annual trip to see the leaves. After all, there’s […] The post 10 Country Roads In Minnesota That Are Pure Bliss In The Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
MINNESOTA STATE
Brainerd Dispatch

Bad weed year for Minnesota lakes

HOFFMAN, Minn. -- If you drove past Elk Lake in Hoffman this summer, you may have seen an unusual sight: A mechanical harvester out on the water, baling up weeds. "It’s a big barge that floats with a cutter bar and a conveyer belt, like an underwater combine," said operator Troy Friedrich, co-owner of Ottertail-based Aquatic Weed Harvesting.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Wrn.com

Four people from Minnesota found fatally shot in western Wisconsin cornfield

Four people found dead in a western Wisconsin cornfield over the weekend were all from Minnesota. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office has identified them as 26-year-old Matthew Pettus, 30-year-old Jasmine Sturm and 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, all of St. Paul, and 30-year-old Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley of Stillwater. Their bodies were...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘This Is Not A Freak Accident’: 4 Found Dead In Abandoned SUV In Western Wisconsin Identified

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four Minnesotans were found killed in western Wisconsin this weekend. The victims were discovered in an abandoned SUV in the town of Sheridan in northern Dunn County. The Dunn County sheriff says all four died of gunshot wounds. “I’m numb. I feel empty,” said Damone Presley, the father of Nitosha Presley, one of the victims. Nitosha was 30 and lived in Stillwater. Nitosha Presley (credit: Family) “She was a beautiful mother, granddaughter, just an inspiration and joy in my life,” Damone said. “Good heart, a teddy bear as a person. Well-liked.” Nitosha leaves behind two children, ages 4 and 11. One of the other...
WISCONSIN STATE
EatThis

CDC Director Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

With the President's six point plan to target coronavirus involving vaccine mandates, the question becomes more and more urgent: when will a vaccine be available for kids 11 and under? And what can we all do to stay safe? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appeared on the Today Show to address these questions and more. Read on for five essential pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Push to let teens drive trucks interstate divides the industry

WASHINGTON - Proposed legislation to test letting people as young as 18 years old drive big rigs interstate is exposing a divide in the trucking sector, where companies are having trouble finding workers for the grueling job of hauling goods over long distances. A provision in the infrastructure bill the...
POLITICS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Metro Transit issues no tickets, but plenty of warnings to riders not wearing masks

Electronic destination signs on Metro Transit buses tell riders face coverings are required; the federal mask mandate to wear them on public transportation has been extended into January. But Drive readers Steve and Jane wonder if Metro Transit is bothering to enforce the mask mandate. "On some bus rides, patrons...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy