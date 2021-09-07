CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mic’d Up: Oswalt starts fresh in Medford, Novak’s ‘G.O.Y.K.’ hits BCA

By Jason Greenough
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: Usually, the best part about the comedy scene blossoming in and around Boston this time of year is that there is never a shortage of shows to check out, as homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore make their way through and around the area. But this year just feels different, as live entertainment is slowly making its way back into our social calendar. We always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy, so check back each week for our ongoing Mic’d Up series, detailing the best live comedy shows to consider as you head back out. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (September 12).

