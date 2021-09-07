CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Harlow, Tainy, Ozuna to perform at MTV VMAs

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zNz0K_0bos1Wsc00
Tainy will perform Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards. File Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Jack Harlow, Tainy and Ozuna will take the stage at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV announced Tuesday that Harlow, Tainy, Ozuna and The Kid Laroi will perform at the awards show Sunday.

Harlow will join Lil Nas X to perform their song "Industry Baby," while Tainy will join Shawn Mendes to perform their song "Summer of Love."

Sunday's ceremony will mark Tainy and Laroi's debut performances at the VMAs.

Other previously announced performers include Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly and Olivia Rodrigo. Doja Cat will also host the awards show.

Lorde was scheduled to perform but dropped out last week "due to a change in production elements."

Bieber leads the field of nominees with seven nominations, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for his starring role in DJ Khaled's music video for "Popstar."

The MTV VMAs will air Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.

