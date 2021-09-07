CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
With 'A Conversation,' Trumpeter Tim Hagans Seeks a Greater Musical Dialogue

Cover picture for the articleGrammy-nominated trumpeter Tim Hagans' newest recording, A Conversation, is a five-part musical narrative that addresses the ongoing need for dialogue. "It could have been called 'The Conversation', but I changed it to 'A Conversation' when I started writing [the piece] because I wanted it to be more abstract," Hagans tells me in this installment of Let Me Tell You 'Bout It. "It could be four people trying to decide where they're going to have dinner, or a family deciding what car they want to buy, or political parties or people within political parties."

