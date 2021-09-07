Child dead after a two-vehicle accident near Route 84 and Highway 680 (Sunol, CA)

On Sunday morning, a child was killed after a head-on collision on Route 84 near Highway 680.

The fatal two-vehicle accident took place at about 6:00 a.m. on Route 84, east of Interstate Highway 680. According to the preliminary reports, a westbound white Chevrolet Tahoe turned left for reasons that are yet to be known.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

Child dead after a two-vehicle accident near Route 84 and Highway 680

September 7, 2021