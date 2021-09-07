Schools Open Amid New Wave of COVID Concerns
Schools across the state and here in Wright County will be opening today amid a new wave of concerns surrounding new variants of the coronavirus. Some schools opted to begin the school year prior to Labor Day, though the vast majority of districts are opening today. Students and teachers will be facing a wide range of precautions in their schools. Each individual district is able to implement its own protocols based on the severity of outbreaks in each area.krwc1360.com
Comments / 1