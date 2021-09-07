CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twin Falls, ID

Cannabis Dispensary South Of Twin Falls ID Days From Opening

By Greg Jannetta
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Construction on a new cannabis dispensary 46-miles south of Twin Falls is moving along as planned, and the business looks to be opening by its target date in the next two weeks. News of the planned opening first broke in mid-July. The city of Jackpot, Nevada, is getting its first...

kool965.com

Comments / 6

Related
KOOL 96.5

Sick Cities: Where Are the Current COVID-19 Hotspots in Southern Idaho

Well, it looks like COVID is sticking around a little longer. After a year of uncertainties, masks, working from home, and other individual changes, the summer of 2021 was a pretty nice reprieve for many. We eased up on restrictions and social distancing, gathered together with friends and took the vacations we had skipped in 2020. But now that fall is upon us, along with the regular flu season, we are seeing more COVID cases reported in Idaho.
ADA COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Legislators Prepare to Outlaw Vaccine Mandates

Idaho will join neighboring Montana and ban vaccine mandates. It’s a prediction. Some members of the State House of Representatives plan to be at the Capitol steps at noon, Wednesday the 15th. They hope to establish a quorum, which would bring the House back into session. I’m told the number is 35 but one source tells me 36. The latter would be 50 percent plus one. There are 70 members.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Fire Restrictions on Forest End Sept. 17 for Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Rules restricting the use of campfires and smoking will be terminated September 17, for the Sawtooth National Forest. The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest announced Tuesday, Stage 1 Fire Restrictions will end for all forest lands as cooler weather sets in and the summer comes to a close.
POLITICS
KOOL 96.5

Open House for Lava Ridge Wind Project, Scoping Period Extended

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Another public open house will present information on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind project in the Magic Valley while the federal government has extended the time for the public to comment on the proposal. Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Energy, will host the open house September 15, at the Renew Coffee Shop on 111 E Main St, in Jerome. The open house is not affiliated with the scoping project, only an informational meeting hosted by the company. The proposed 1000 plus megawatt wind farm will span Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka Counties in an area south of Idaho Highway 24 between the communities of Shoshone and Minidoka. The company claims the project will generate more than 700 jobs during construction, have an $80 million tax impact for the state, and and economic output upwards of $500.
JEROME, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackpot, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
Idaho Government
Twin Falls, ID
Business
Local
Nevada Business
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
City
Reno, NV
Local
Idaho Business
Local
Nevada Government
KOOL 96.5

State Gains Access to Timberland Near Ketchum Thanks to Private Owner

HAIELY, Idaho (KLIX)-The State of Idaho will now be able to access a isolated piece of forest to harvest timber thanks to an agreement with a private property owner. The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) announced the agreement Friday that will allow access to a patch of endowment land south of Bald Mountain in the Wood River Valley. The agreement with a private land owner will grant an easement at the cost of $7,700 to the state to use the property to easily get to harvestable timber, otherwise the state would have had to build a more expensive road that would visibly scare the landscape. “This easement is a win for the area’s forestlands and for endowment beneficiaries,” said IDL director Dustin Miller in a prepared statement. “With this new access we can harvest the dying timber, improve forest health and reduce wildfire risk in the area, and generate an estimated $60,000 for public schools.” Much of the timber in the 230 acre section is dead and needing to be harvested before the value is lost or burns in a wildfire, said Miller.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Watch: YouTuber Has an Odd Obsession With Idaho License Plates

I'll admit that some license plates are pretty cool and it is interesting to see old ones or variations of a plate you are used to seeing. Idaho has a massive variety of options for personalized and themed plates. The license plate in this video isn't special though, it's just a basic Idaho plate that somehow deserved its own YouTube video.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Dispensary#Labor Day#Snake#Four Jacks Hotel Casino
KOOL 96.5

STUDY: Marijuana Could Cause Heart Attacks in Idaho’s Young

One of my compatriots earlier this week posted a story about the upcoming opening of a brand new marijuana dispensary in Jackpot. Mention marijuana anywhere and there are strong reactions. I’ve been tracking the comments on his story on Facebook and let me say it’s a far more heated debate than anything I’ve ever read about the county budgeting process.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Check Out The Idaho Brewery That Looks Like A Radio Station

The beer taps look amazing as microphones and I'm sure the ambiance is really cool in a place like this. They feature beers named Idaho Sexy, Coffee Stout, and Silver Val's Huckleberry Blonde. They serve food and drinks and I'm definitely adding it to my next road trip when I'm headed up to North Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Yellowstone Wolf Bites a Bear Booty in Battle Over Food

This has been quite the year for exciting wildlife videos from Yellowstone National Park. The latest shows a wolf who repeatedly bites a much larger bear in the butt. In the video on Facebook, posted by Gary Gaston to a Yellowstone Nation Park group, you can see the lone wolf messing with the big bear. You can't see from the video if they are fighting over a carcass or the wolf was just feeling playful. The bear doesn't seem to be amused and eventually takes a seat to cover his exposed bum. There are a number of birds gathered nearby which to me would indicate that there is food in the area.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KOOL 96.5

It’s Crazy What Each Square Foot of House is Worth Right Now in Twin Falls, ID

The prices of houses are all over the place right now. The craziest part to me is that the price doesn't always seem to make sense compared to the size, age, or current condition of the building. Everything is just priced really high, even tiny houses. It used to mean something if you said you were living in a $500,000 house. Now that could mean you actually live in a nice, big 2,600 square foot house with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Or, it could mean you live in a considerably smaller house with only 1,900 square feet of space.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

A Short Film About Idaho Will Fire Your Dreams

I believe this is evidence we live in the best place in America! A writer at the website outsideonline.com is just blown away by a video produced mostly with overhead pictures from drones. Filmmaker Drew Simms is behind the effort, which tells in images a story better than just about anything I’ve ever seen written about Idaho. The film is simply called Idaho by Drone.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

The Craziest Building in Idaho Should 100 Percent be on Your Bucket List

In Idaho City, there is the craziest hodge-podge architecture I've ever seen. The building is called the Sluice Box and it has been a work in progress for decades. I use the word 'progress' but that may be the wrong word. You see, all the additional construction of added on towers, curved stairways, false rooms, random signs, and window lookouts make this place look like it is about to fall over if someone breathes on it.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Among the Lowest COVID Death Rates in America

A letter writer from Eden says his toddler grandson was denied a local hospital bed because of unvaccinated people. The letter was published in the Times-News. There was no space for the child in an oxygenated room because of a surge in COVID patients who haven’t received their shots. Or that was the explanation from the hospital.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Veterinary Technology Building Open at College of Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The new Veterinary Technology building is now complete at the College of Southern Idaho campus in Twin Falls. The new building hosted an open house Friday and gave a look at the newest facility on campus. For years the Veterinary Technology program has operated off-campus. With the new building the program joins the rest of programs on the CSI campus. The building is located on the northeast corner next to the CSI Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road. The ribbon cutting is set for 5:30 p.m Friday (Sept 3) and will stay open until 7:30 p.m. for the public to tour.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy