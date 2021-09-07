CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

One Clip From the New 'Yellowstone' Season 4 Trailer Has Fans Seriously Upset

By Katie Bowlby
womansday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 4 of Yellowstone premieres on November 7 with two brand-new episodes, and Paramount Network gave viewers a glimpse at what's to come with the official trailer. The video recaps the season 3 finale and offers some teasers with shocking new footage that shows the Dutton family ranch under siege. Fans are surely watching and rewatching the 74-second video and dissecting it frame by frame for clues, but one clip immediately raised their hackles.

www.womansday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Hassie Harrison Reacts to Her Character Sobbing in Season 4 Trailer Scene

“Yellowstone” star Hassie Harrison shared the fourth season’s trailer on her Instagram account and, boy, she had a reaction to it. Not so much a heavy reaction but one that definitely speaks to this show’s fans. Like all you Outsiders who tune into the Paramount Network and watch Kevin Costner and the “Yellowstone” cast send your soul reeling week after week.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Does ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Trailer Reveal Jimmy’s Fate in Brief Shot With Mia?

Jimmy Hurdstrom has come a long way on Yellowstone, but does the brand new Season 4 trailer seal his fate for good?. Let’s face it, Jimmy makes being Jimmy real hard. The young buck seems incapable of making the best decisions for himself, even with a slew of second chances. From Rip Wheeler offering his first chance at redemption all the way back in Season 1, to John Dutton paying off his medical bills and giving him yet another chance at life on the Yellowstone Ranch, Jimmy has no shortage of those looking out for him. And that’s not even mentioning the foster father and moral compass he has in Lloyd. But then there’s Mia.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Paramount Network
ComicBook

Yellowstone Season 4 Premiere Trailer Shows Everybody Pays for Their Crimes

Fresh off the premiere date video that debuted a couple of weeks ago, The Paramount Network has released the first official trailer for Yellowstone season four offering a first look at what happened immediately after the shocking season three finale cliffhanger. Though light on footage of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, likely in an attempt to hide what happens to him in the premiere episode, the new trailer shows off quit a bit of Wes Bentley's Jamie Dutton who seems out for blood and vengeance. Yellowstone will return with a special two-hour premiere on Sunday November 7, exclusively on Paramount Network.
TV SERIES
film-book.com

YELLOWSTONE: Season 4 TV Show Trailer 2: Everyone will pay in the Upcoming Chapter of the Dutton Family [Paramount]

Paramount Network has released the second TV show trailer for Yellowstone: Season 4 has been released. View here the Yellowstone: Season 4 teaser trailer. Yellowstone: Season 2 starred Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Kevin Costner, Neal McDonough, Katherine Cunningham, Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, Michaela Conlin, Tanaya Beatty, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Kelsey Chow, Dave Annable, Gretchen Mol, Jill Hennessy, Patrick St. Esprit, and Josh Lucas.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Convinced Malcolm Beck Returns From Dead Based on Teaser Trailer Clue

“Yellowstone TV” fans are notorious for their sleuthing skills. Spotting a potential plot hole with the number of houses at Dutton Ranch recently, not much gets by them. In seeing the newest teaser trailer for the upcoming season of the series, fans spotted something peculiar. They say this something is directly linked to the character of Malcolm Beck. In fact, it could be a clue pertaining to the character’s “return from the dead.”
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

Paramount Drops ‘Yellowstone’ Season Four Trailer and November 7 Premiere Date

The Paramount Network original hit series, Yellowstone, unveiled the first look at its season four trailer in addition to announcing the season premiere to hit the channel on November 7, according to a Paramount Network press release. The season premiere will be a two-hour-long event at 8 PM EST and marks a return for the series to the small screen since concluding its third season in August 2020.
PARAMOUNT, CA
Popculture

New 'Dexter' Season 9 Trailer Drops More Clues About What Fans Can Expect

A new Dexter Season 9 trailer has dropped, and it offers more clues about what fans can expect from the New Blood revival. The clip opens with Dexter (Michael C. Hall), now living in the fictional upstate New York small town of Iron Lake and going by Jim Lindsey, being pulled over by a police officer. We quickly learn that the officer is Chief Angela Bishop (Julia Jones), who Dexter appears to be dating, judging by the steamy kiss they plant on one another after she frisks him. Dex has clearly not lost his thirst for murder, as we see him in some sinister moments all throughout the clip, even sharpening knives at one point.
TV SERIES
screenanarchy.com

Clip from A BANQUET: One Bite is Too Much

We like to think we have control and dominion over our bodies; but if you're a woman in this world (or non-binary), you're well aware that more often than not, your body is considered public property. But what if you decided that your body did, indeed, belong to someone, or something else? And what if your family was powerless to stop you from indulging this fantasy - and what if it wasn't a fantasy at all?
MOVIES
Collider

‘Love Life’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer Shifts the Story to William Jackson Harper

HBO Max has released the much-anticipated teaser trailer for Season 2 of its original romance series, Love Life, which is set to release on the streamer with a three-episode debut on October 28th. The season will consist of ten episodes and continue on November 4th with an additional three episodes, finishing with the remaining four episodes on November 11th.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Creator's New Show 'Mayor of Kingstown' Drops Intense Trailer

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has a brand new show, Mayor of Kingstown, coming to Paramount+, and the series has just dropped an intense trailer. The series stars Jeremy Renner as Mike McClusky, the head of a family of power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, a city that survives on its reliance on the local prison business. The series also stars Kyle Chandler and Taylor Handley, as Mike's brothers: Mitch and Kyle McClusky, respectively.
TV & VIDEOS
mxdwn.com

New Forspoken Trailer Excites Fans

To everyone’s shock and delight during Sony’s 2021 Showcase, Luminous Productions (LP for short) had unveiled gameplay for their brand new IP, Forspoken. At first glance, Forspoken, published by renowned studio Square Enix, seems to be a brand new take on the fantasy genre, what with LP implementing a modern protagonist from New York named Frey, and thrusting her into an alternate universe, but with a twist.
VIDEO GAMES
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
TV SERIES
Harper's Bazaar

The 14 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Met Gala

After a year on hiatus, the Met Gala has returned and it's feeling patriotic. The theme of the evening reflects the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. It's a celebration of the home of the free and the sartorially brave—this is no time to play it safe. From a saintly supermodel to a tomboy pop star embracing her princess side to Grimes's futuristic "Dune" references, here are fourteen red carpet revelers who nailed it.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy