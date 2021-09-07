One Clip From the New 'Yellowstone' Season 4 Trailer Has Fans Seriously Upset
Season 4 of Yellowstone premieres on November 7 with two brand-new episodes, and Paramount Network gave viewers a glimpse at what's to come with the official trailer. The video recaps the season 3 finale and offers some teasers with shocking new footage that shows the Dutton family ranch under siege. Fans are surely watching and rewatching the 74-second video and dissecting it frame by frame for clues, but one clip immediately raised their hackles.
