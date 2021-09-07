One Clip From the New 'Yellowstone' Season 4 Trailer Has Fans Seriously Upset

Jimmy Hurdstrom has come a long way on Yellowstone, but does the brand new Season 4 trailer seal his fate for good?. Let’s face it, Jimmy makes being Jimmy real hard. The young buck seems incapable of making the best decisions for himself, even with a slew of second chances. From Rip Wheeler offering his first chance at redemption all the way back in Season 1, to John Dutton paying off his medical bills and giving him yet another chance at life on the Yellowstone Ranch, Jimmy has no shortage of those looking out for him. And that’s not even mentioning the foster father and moral compass he has in Lloyd. But then there’s Mia.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO