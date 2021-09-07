Made In Finally Does Cast Iron Cookware, and 4 Other New Home Releases

Every week, we lust over home products we want in our homes right the hell now. This week: a bong that looks like art, an epic gaming chair and more. We should've known cast iron cookware was in the cards for Made In. And now it's finally here in the shape of a Dutch oven and a braiser. (Though the Dutch oven isn't enameled, so it's more of a stout pot than its namesake.) The cast-iron cookware is everything you'd expect from the cooking material: heavy duty, almost naturally nonstick and the ability to get super, super hot. Since its inception, Made In has pushed its carbon steel cookware as a better alternative to cast iron, but there's no denying people love their cast iron, and now people can get it from one of the best direct-to-consumer cookware brands around.