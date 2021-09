JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Canton man showed up to the Police Department on Aug. 16 and reported having been choked unconscious and beaten. The 24-year-old victim said he was at The Derby sports bar along Nesbit Ferry Road and someone grabbed him from behind as he was exiting the restroom. The unidentified suspect wrapped him in a chokehold and put him to sleep. The victim woke up beaten and bruised.