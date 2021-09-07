Giorgio Armani Is Hosting A Party In Dubai For One Night Only
Giorgio Armani brings the legendary One Night Only event to Dubai this October in honour of Armani Hotels’ 10th anniversary. Giorgio Armani is returning to the region with a bang. The Italian house will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Armani Hotels with its famous One Night Only event. Initially scheduled for April 2020 to coincide with the label’s cruise collection and re-opening of the Dubai Mall flagship store, the event was rescheduled for November due to the coronavirus pandemic, eventually being cancelled altogether. Until now. The Giorgio Armani One Night Only event will take place in Dubai on 26 October 2021.mojeh.com
