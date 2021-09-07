CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Giorgio Armani Is Hosting A Party In Dubai For One Night Only

MOJEH
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiorgio Armani brings the legendary One Night Only event to Dubai this October in honour of Armani Hotels’ 10th anniversary. Giorgio Armani is returning to the region with a bang. The Italian house will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Armani Hotels with its famous One Night Only event. Initially scheduled for April 2020 to coincide with the label’s cruise collection and re-opening of the Dubai Mall flagship store, the event was rescheduled for November due to the coronavirus pandemic, eventually being cancelled altogether. Until now. The Giorgio Armani One Night Only event will take place in Dubai on 26 October 2021.

mojeh.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefashionistastories.com

Sarah Gadon in Giorgio Armani at the 78th Venice Film Festival

Sarah Gadon is one of the jury members for the 78th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy so she hit us with three different GIORGIO ARMANI looks for her arrival, the jury photocall and the opening ceremony. For her arrival, she wore a light grey suit from the SPRING 2021...
MOVIES
WWD

Graydon Carter’s Air Mail Takes Over Milan Newsstand With a Little Help From Giorgio Armani

Click here to read the full article. MAIL’S STAND: Air Mail, Graydon Carter’s Saturday-morning blend of digital news focused on the arts, culture, travel and intriguing individuals that launched in 2019, is coming to Milan in time for the local Design Week, debuting its second newsstand in the city’s Largo Treves, at the heart of the artsy Brera district. After opening its first newsstand in London in May 2020, in the midst of pandemic, Air Mail is once again showing support to local newsstand owners, this time partnering with Fabrizio Prestinari, who opened the space in 1990 and has faced havoc...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
MOJEH

Five Designers That Are Bringing High Fashion To Your Home

Our favourite fashion designers’ furniture and home lines will revolutionise your interiors one curated candle at a time. Now just as coveted as their runway pieces, Gucci Décor is the must-have home accessory for those in-the-know. The collection features furniture along with decorative pieces to be placed in and around all your favourite spaces. Developed by Creative Director Alessandro Michele, the Gucci décor collection is made entirely in Italy. New to the 2021 collection is the decorative coloured table-ware, which are made from high-quality porcelain by the famous Florentine firm of Ginori 1735. Shop now.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

New York, London, Milan and Paris: What to expect from fashion month

If you’re feeling a bit miserable at the end of summer, don’t fret too much because September is full of fashion flair.Fashion month kicks off in New York (NYFW) on 8 September, with sartorial extravaganzas following in London (LFW), Milan (MFW) and Paris (PFW).As the world tentatively opens up and the industry gets its groove back, these events are looking increasingly like they did pre-pandemic.Don’t want to miss a fashionable moment as designers show their spring/summer collections? Here are some highlights to watch out for in the month ahead…New YorkWhen’s it happening? 8-12 September.What can we expect? The schedule certainly...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
stereoboard.com

Griff Posts Video For One Night

Griff has dropped a video for her new single, One Night. The dancey alt-pop track debuted at the end of August as the 20-year-old's first new music since the release of her debut mixtape, 'One Foot In Front Of The Other', in June. The Brit Award-winner will embark on a...
ENTERTAINMENT
myneworleans.com

How to Host: The Pre-Party

Welcome to How to Host, a new monthly feature where we will address various aspects of hosting stylish, memorable and, hopefully, low-stress gatherings. To kick things off we’re tackling the pre-party, the pre-event gathering that kicks things off before a bigger event such as a Saints game, charity gala or an evening at a concert or the theatre. If the last pre-party you attended involved chaperones, your parents, the prom or jungle juice, it’s time to up your approach a bit.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giorgio Armani
tatler.com

Dame Helena Morrissey's glamorous daughter Florence runs Portobello's best vintage stall

On a sunny Friday morning on Portobello Road, Florence Sainte-Clementine assembles her stall ahead of a bustling day at the centre of London’s vintage clothing scene. The 26-year-old daughter of Dame Helena Morrissey has become the go-to for the smart set looking for iconic Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent or Zhandra Rhodes items, with the likes of Anoushka Beckwith, Savannah Miller and Greta Bellamacina all spotted browsing the rails.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
skiddle.com

80’s Night - Summer Party

The Band are fantastic and I would recommend to anyone who enjoys 80's music to see them. The venue was good with a good atmosphere and standard but the drink prices were way over the top, 1 beer & 1 G&T £10 ish...crazy, we are not in London here..
ENTERTAINMENT
WWD

Ralph Lauren Shoots Fall Campaign in Milan

Click here to read the full article. Ralph Lauren made the leap across the pond for his fall 2021 advertising campaign. The women’s and the men’s Purple Label collection were photographed in Milan, one of the designer’s favorite places.More from WWDMonogram From Sea Couture Fall 202144 Label Group Men's Spring 2022Alanui RTW Spring 2022 “There is something about Milan that touches me — the romance of winding cobbled streets, the rich patina of ancient facades and wrought-iron balconies, the mystery of hidden courtyards and small cafés, the sound of bells marking the time of day and a way of living that moves...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For One Night#Paris#Armani Hotels#Italian#Dubai Mall#The Giorgio Armani#Instagram A#Armani Hotel Dubai
Harper's Bazaar

The 14 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 Met Gala

After a year on hiatus, the Met Gala has returned and it's feeling patriotic. The theme of the evening reflects the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. It's a celebration of the home of the free and the sartorially brave—this is no time to play it safe. From a saintly supermodel to a tomboy pop star embracing her princess side to Grimes's futuristic "Dune" references, here are fourteen red carpet revelers who nailed it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Leylah Fernandez’s Met Gala 2021 Dress Pays Homage to Venus & Serena Williams

Leylah Fernandez’s 2021 Met Gala look paid homage to an unexpected side of American history. The Canadian tennis star, who made headlines this weekend for her run to the finals at the 2021 US Open, made a surprise appearance as well at the biggest night in fashion. Taking place last night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 19-year-old arrived in an elevated twist on revitalized early aughts trends. The striped black and white design comes courtesy of Carolina Herrera, delivered fresh off the runway from Wes Gordon’s spring ’22 show, which debuted during New York Fashion Week as part of...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Middle East
Vogue Magazine

Naomi Osaka’s Met Gala Look Is a Powerful Celebration of Her Heritage

If there’s any young athlete that knows how to balance a show-stopping fashion moment with a personal or political statement, it’s Naomi Osaka. A sartorial trailblazer within the world of tennis—and a four-time Grand Slam winner, lest we forget—Osaka’s tenacity on the court is matched only by her keen eye for style. A self-professed fan of Rei Kawakubo, Kerby-Jean Raymond at Pyer Moss, and, of course, Nicolas Ghesquière’s designs for Louis Vuitton, for whom she is now an ambassador, Osaka can serve a red carpet look just as effortlessly as she can serve a match point.
TENNIS
movin925.com

Dua Lipa stars in new Versace campaign; may miss Met Gala because of debut film role

Dua Lipa‘s totally into fashion — she’s even starring in a new Versace campaign — but she just may miss the biggest fashion event of the year: the Met Gala. Dua has unveiled her campaign for Versace’s Fall/Winter 2021 Runway collection, in which she shows off a variety of colorful ensembles and bags while sporting a long red wig and a black kerchief on her head.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy