Fairburn man arrested in residential burglary

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police interrupted an Aug. 17 burglary at The Heights at Perimeter Apartments along Perimeter Trace and arrested one of the alleged thieves. Johnterrish Renjuan Roberson, 24, of Fairburn, was charged with burglary-forced entry. Officers responded after a resident reported three young men loitering in the breezeway of the complex. When officers arrived, two of the suspects ran out of an apartment and fled the building.