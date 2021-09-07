CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairburn, GA

Fairburn man arrested in residential burglary

appenmedia.com
 8 days ago

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police interrupted an Aug. 17 burglary at The Heights at Perimeter Apartments along Perimeter Trace and arrested one of the alleged thieves. Johnterrish Renjuan Roberson, 24, of Fairburn, was charged with burglary-forced entry. Officers responded after a resident reported three young men loitering in the breezeway of the complex. When officers arrived, two of the suspects ran out of an apartment and fled the building.

www.appenmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairburn, GA
City
Dunwoody, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Fairburn, GA
Crime & Safety
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loitering#Burglary
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy