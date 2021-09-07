CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
20-year-old Bennington man died in I-80 rollover near Greenwood exit, sheriff says

By Lincoln Journal Star
tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

A 20-year-old Bennington man died in a rollover crash Monday morning on Interstate 80, according to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann. Deputies were called out on a single-vehicle crash near the Greenwood exit at about 8:20 a.m. Brueggemann said the driver, Chaz Clark, was declared dead at the scene. Brueggemann...

