Arlene Provencio was born on September 6, 1953, to her loving parents, Robert and Natalia Romero. She was born in Los Angeles, California, and later moved to Clifton, Arizona in 1977. Arlene had eight siblings; Sam, Gloria, Barbara, Sylvia, Jerry, Rosemary, Roseanna, and Lisa. On April 29, 1978, Arlene married her eternal companion, Patrick Provencio. They then had children of their own, Patrick, Philip, Paul, and Peter. Arlene and her husband have twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.