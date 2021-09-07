CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clifton, AZ

Arlene Provencio

By Staff
gilavalleycentral.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArlene Provencio was born on September 6, 1953, to her loving parents, Robert and Natalia Romero. She was born in Los Angeles, California, and later moved to Clifton, Arizona in 1977. Arlene had eight siblings; Sam, Gloria, Barbara, Sylvia, Jerry, Rosemary, Roseanna, and Lisa. On April 29, 1978, Arlene married her eternal companion, Patrick Provencio. They then had children of their own, Patrick, Philip, Paul, and Peter. Arlene and her husband have twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

gilavalleycentral.net

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clifton, AZ
State
Arizona State
State
California State
City
Safford, AZ
Arizona State
Arizona Obituaries
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

PARIS (AP) — France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalia Romero
Person
John

Comments / 0

Community Policy