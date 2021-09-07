CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaufort, NC

Horse Play

baconsrebellion.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral “herds” of horses live on Shackleford Island, a barrier island near Beaufort, N.C., where the Bacon family is vacationing. The park ranger we talked to used the term loosely — we’re not talking thundering herds here. Rather, a herd seems to be synonymous with a “harem” comprised of a stallion, two or three breeding mares, and their foals. Five or six of these distinct groups reside on the island, along with a few unaffiliated mares too old to breed and young stallions who have not succeeded in winning the affections of any females.

www.baconsrebellion.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaufort, NC
Beaufort, NC
Lifestyle
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

PARIS (AP) — France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Breeding#The Horses#Titanic#Genealogy#Pacifists

Comments / 0

Community Policy