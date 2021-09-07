Horse Play

Several “herds” of horses live on Shackleford Island, a barrier island near Beaufort, N.C., where the Bacon family is vacationing. The park ranger we talked to used the term loosely — we’re not talking thundering herds here. Rather, a herd seems to be synonymous with a “harem” comprised of a stallion, two or three breeding mares, and their foals. Five or six of these distinct groups reside on the island, along with a few unaffiliated mares too old to breed and young stallions who have not succeeded in winning the affections of any females.