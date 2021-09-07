CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hero Day Coming to KC School District

 8 days ago

The Continuous Learning Center, located at 1109 Campbell Street in Camden (CLC) and the Kershaw County Virtual Academy will both host Hero Day festivities from 830am to 10am on Friday, September 10th. The CLC campus is located at 1109 Campbell Street, Camden. A moment of silence will be held at 8:46 a.m. to mark the first attack on the Twin Towers in NY. Students and faculty/staff will watch 9/11 videos and personal stories, as well as discuss the significance of 9/11. At the end of the day, students will write letters to our local heroes that will be mailed and/or hand-delivered. Many first responder agencies, along with the National Guard and Post 17 will also be on hand to participate.

