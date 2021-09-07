CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Author Correction: De novo transcriptome characterization of Iris atropurpurea (the Royal Iris) and phylogenetic analysis of MADS-box and R2R3-MYB gene families

By Yamit Bar-Lev ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-2850-859X
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95085-5, published online 10 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Yamit Bar-Lev, Esther Senden, Metsada Pasmanik-Chor & Yuval Sapir which were incorrectly given as Bar-Lev Yamit, Senden Esther, Pasmanik-Chor Metsada & Sapir Yuval. The original Article...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Newly discovered ancient monster is essentially a massive 'swimming head'

Scientists have discovered a huge and bizarre animal species that lived in primordial seas half a billion years ago during a period when most early aquatic creatures were about the size of a pea pod. But the newly named Titanokorys gainesi was a predatory arthropod that dwarfed smaller swimmers, measuring...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Observation and analysis of diving beetle movements while swimming

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-96158-1, published online 16 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. “The authors are grateful for the support of the National Key Research and Development Program of China (Grant No. 2016YFE0132900), the National Natural Science Foundation of China...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Elevated dimethylarginine, ATP, cytokines, metabolic remodeling involving tryptophan metabolism and potential microglial inflammation characterize primary open angle glaucoma

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89137-z, published online 07 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. There is a repeated error in the Results section under the subheading ‘Inhibition of NOS with DMAG invoked purinergic signaling and expression of cytokines in N9 microglia’, in the Methods section under the subheading ‘Quantitative PCR’, in Panel (i) of Figure 3, in the legend of Figure 3, and in Supplementary Table S5, where.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A pseudo-softmax function for hardware-based high speed image classification

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94691-7, published online 28 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 3 where panels (b) and (c) were incorrectly captured. The original Figure 3 and accompanying legend appear below. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myb#Mads Box#Transcriptome#Gene#Mads#G S Wise Faculty Of Life#Tel Aviv University#The Creative Commons
Nature.com

Author Correction: Biocementation mediated by native microbes from Brahmaputra riverbank for mitigation of soil erodibility

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94614-6, published online 27 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 4, where Figure 4d was a duplication of Figure 4e. The original Figure 4 and accompanying legend appear below. In addition, in Table 1, in the column “Properties”,. “Clay...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Volumetric and shape analysis of the hippocampus in temporal lobe epilepsy with GAD65 antibodies compared with non-immune epilepsy

Correction to: Scientifc Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89010-z, published online 13 May 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. “This work was sponsored by the Instituto de Salud Carlos III (ISCIII) through the Plan Estatal de Investigación Científica y Técnica y de Innovación 2013 2016, project reference...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Live cell tagging tracking and isolation for spatial transcriptomics using photoactivatable cell dyes

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25279-y, published online 17 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 3C furthest right panel, in which two white dots were inadvertently introduced. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Author...
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Quantitative, noninvasive MRI characterization of disease progression in a mouse model of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85679-4, published online 17 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 1, where the chemical structure mistakenly featured a pendant amine instead of a pendant hydrazide group. The original Figure 1 and accompanying legend appear below. The original Article has...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Computational challenges and opportunities in spatially resolved transcriptomic data analysis

Spatially resolved transcriptomic data demand new computational analysis methods to derive biological insights. Here, we comment on these associated computational challenges as well as highlight the opportunities for standardized benchmarking metrics and data-sharing infrastructure in spurring innovation moving forward. Advances in single-cell sequencing technologies have enabled high-throughput transcriptomic profiling for...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Comparative profiling of cortical gene expression in Alzheimer’s disease patients and mouse models demonstrates a link between amyloidosis and neuroinflammation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-17999-3, published online 19 December 2017. This article contains errors in the Introduction, where. “AppNL-G-F/NL-G-F mice carrying the homozygous mutant App gene encoding the humanised Aβ sequence (G601R, F606Y, and R609H) with three pathogenic mutations, namely Swedish (KM595/596NL), Beyreuther/Iberian (I641F), and Arctic (E618G)10, progressively exhibit Aβ accumulation starting at 4 to 6 months of age, dense distributions of microglia and astrocytes from 9 months of age, and behavioural symptoms from 8 to 12 months of age10,11.”
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A Bayesian approach for accurate de novo transcriptome assembly

De novo transcriptome assembly from billions of RNA-seq reads is very challenging due to alternative splicing and various levels of expression, which often leads to incorrect, mis-assembled transcripts. BayesDenovo addresses this problem by using both a read-guided strategy to accurately reconstruct splicing graphs from the RNA-seq data and a Bayesian strategy to estimate, from these graphs, the probability of transcript expression without penalizing poorly expressed transcripts. Simulation and cell line benchmark studies demonstrate that BayesDenovo is very effective in reducing false positives and achieves much higher accuracy than other assemblers, especially for alternatively spliced genes and for highly or poorly expressed transcripts. Moreover, BayesDenovo is more robust on multiple replicates by assembling a larger portion of common transcripts. When applied to breast cancer data, BayesDenovo identifies phenotype-specific transcripts associated with breast cancer recurrence.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Tailored synbiotic powder (functional food) to prevent hyperphosphataemia (kidney disorder)

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95176-3, published online 13 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in Figure 5, where the x-axis label “Soft drink” was incorrectly given as “Coca cola”. The original Figure 5 and accompanying legend appear below. The original Article has been corrected. Author information.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Molecular detection of pathogenic Escherichia coli strains and their antibiogram associated with risk factors from diarrheic calves in Jimma Ethiopia

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93688-6, published online 13 July 2021. After publication of this Article, concerns were brought to the attention of Editors regarding some of the data presented. The Editors requested the original data for this study. However, the data provided by the Authors for Figure 1 and Tables 3 and 4 could not be unambiguously ascribed to the experiments described. As these data are the basis for the main conclusions of the study, the Editors no longer have confidence that the conclusions presented are supported.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phys.org

Genomic study shows abnormal DNA methylation in lead-exposed dogs

Epigenetics is the study of changes in gene activity which are not caused by changes in DNA sequences. DNA methylation—the addition of methyl groups to DNA—is the most well-known epigenetic modification. Lead exposure is known to cause epigenetic changes, and understanding these changes will help to more completely understand the impact and consequences of lead toxicity. This is especially important as epigenetic changes could affect multiple generations.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A novel RGB-trichrome staining method for routine histological analysis of musculoskeletal tissues

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-74031-x, published online 07 October 2020. The original version of this Article contained errors in the concentration of the components of the staining protocol. As a result, in the Materials and Methods section, under subheading ‘Staining Protocol and Properties’,. "Thereafter, the sections were stained with 1%...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Single incision laparoscopic surgery using conventional laparoscopic instruments versus two-port laparoscopic surgery for adnexal lesions

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-82204-5, published online 18 February 2021. Figure 2 in the original version of this Article is a duplication of Figure 2 in the article “Huang, KJ., Li, YX., Sheu, BC. et al. Two-port access for laparoscopic surgery for endometrial cancer using conventional laparoscopic instruments. Sci Rep 11, 615 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-79886-8.” Both of these studies describe the same surgical technique for laparoscopic surgery, for which Figure 2 is a representative image.
HEALTH
houstonmirror.com

Food science explains inner workings of cell compartments

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers reported that food science principles have helped them determine how unusual droplets within cells stay organised and avoid dissolving into the rest of the cell's gelatinous interior. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Science'. The researchers said...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Multistability in a star network of Kuramoto-type oscillators with synaptic plasticity

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89198-0, published online 10 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. In Figure 7, the x-axis labels, “configuration number, n” did not display correctly and was incorrectly given as “configuration num er, n”. The original Figure 7 and accompanying legend appear below. Additionally,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: ZCCHC3 is a co-sensor of cGAS for dsDNA recognition in innate immune response

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-05559-w, published online 22 August 2018. The original version of this Article contained errors in the listed sequences for GADPH, ISG56, IL-6 and RIG-I in Supplementary Table 1. The labelled orientations of primer sequences for GADPH were also incorrect. The Rantes primers were incorrectly included in the original Supplementary Table 1.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Microdiversity characterizes prevalent phylogenetic clades in the glacier-fed stream microbiome

Glacier-fed streams (GFSs) are extreme and rapidly vanishing ecosystems, and yet they harbor diverse microbial communities. Although our understanding of the GFS microbiome has recently increased, we do not know which microbial clades are ecologically successful in these ecosystems, nor do we understand potentially underlying mechanisms. Ecologically successful clades should be more prevalent across GFSs compared to other clades, which should be reflected as clade-wise distinctly low phylogenetic turnover. However, methods to assess such patterns are currently missing. Here we developed and applied a novel analytical framework, “phyloscore analysis”, to identify clades with lower spatial phylogenetic turnover than other clades in the sediment microbiome across twenty GFSs in New Zealand. These clades constituted up to 44% and 64% of community α-diversity and abundance, respectively. Furthermore, both their α-diversity and abundance increased as sediment chlorophyll a decreased, corroborating their ecological success in GFS habitats largely devoid of primary production. These clades also contained elevated levels of putative microdiversity than others, which could potentially explain their high prevalence in GFSs. This hitherto unknown microdiversity may be threatened as glaciers shrink, urging towards further genomic and functional exploration of the GFS microbiome.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy