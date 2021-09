Happy second week of classes! Welcome back to Beacon Beginnings, the column that gives new students some tips and tricks to get accustomed with UMass Boston. Last week, I explained how to use UMBeInvolved to meet new people and create opportunities. Over the next couple of weeks, I will teach you how to make a mental map of the campus. In other words, I will tell you what each building has to offer and how to get around campus with all the construction.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO