Marta Nelson, a resident of Thatcher, entered into eternal life Saturday evening, August 28, 2021, at the Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix. Marta was 67. Marta was born on November 23, 1953, the second of two daughters born to Martin Leslie and Sally Jane Pinson. Marta grew up in Willcox where she met her husband, Phillip. They dated in high school and were later married in the Mesa Arizona TempleThey moved around a bit and finally settled in the Gila Valley over 40 years ago. She worked for and recently retired from Eastern Arizona College. Her hobbies included baking, cooking, reading, and quilting. She loved music and loved when everyone was together playing music and singing. She loved having all her grandkids around her and always made each one of them feel special. She had a quiet demeanor but you knew when the line had been crossed when she would raise that one eyebrow at you. She enjoyed going to dinner with close friends and cherished those friendships.