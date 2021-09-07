CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannabis Dispensary South Of Twin Falls ID Days From Opening

By Greg Jannetta
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Construction on a new cannabis dispensary 46-miles south of Twin Falls is moving along as planned, and the business looks to be opening by its target date in the next two weeks. News of the planned opening first broke in mid-July. The city of Jackpot, Nevada, is getting its first...

newsradio1310.com

