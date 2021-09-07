CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why ’Iron Man 3’s Mandarin Is Actually Good

By ScreenCrush Staff
 7 days ago
The arrival of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings gives us a new version of the iconic Marvel villain the Mandarin. In Shang-Chi, it’s an alias used by Tony Leung’s character, Wenwu, who is the leader of the Ten Rings. Of course, this is not the first Mandarin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was first introduced in Iron Man 3, where two different men adopt the title. The first, played by Ben Kingsley, looks and sounds vaguely like the character from the comics — but is later revealed to be an imposter, an actor who has been paid to act like a terrorist to further the goals of the “real” Mandarin, which turns out to be Guy Pearce’s character, Aldrich Killian.

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

