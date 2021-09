One of the key ways that we ensure the accuracy and reliability of TouringPlans is by running in-park tests. And that hasn’t changed, even as we prepare for the roll-out of Genie+ and Lightning Lanes, or for crowds to pick back up after the pre-October lull. And oh, what a lull! Between August 14th and September 8th, there were 26 days. Multiply that by 4 parks and you get 104. Out of 104 individually calculated crowd levels, only 7 were higher than a one. So if you visited any WDW park between those dates, there was a 93% chance that you experienced the lowest crowd level possible. If you experienced anything higher, chances were that you visited on Labor Day weekend.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO