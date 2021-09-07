SpaceX Just Sent Ants (and Other Experiments) to the International Space Station
In case you missed it, a surplus of supplies including a human-like robotic arm, drug administering technologies, and ants were delivered to the International Space Station on August 29th. This marks SpaceX’s 23rd successful rocket launch on behalf of NASA. But to the average Joe, like you and I, this mission seemed a bit strange. So let’s look at all the stuff NASA asked Elon Musk to send, and why it’s there.www.motorbiscuit.com
Comments / 0