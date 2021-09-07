CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX Just Sent Ants (and Other Experiments) to the International Space Station

By Taylor Martin
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In case you missed it, a surplus of supplies including a human-like robotic arm, drug administering technologies, and ants were delivered to the International Space Station on August 29th. This marks SpaceX’s 23rd successful rocket launch on behalf of NASA. But to the average Joe, like you and I, this mission seemed a bit strange. So let’s look at all the stuff NASA asked Elon Musk to send, and why it’s there.

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
KGET 17

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket sends satellites into orbit from Vandenberg SFB

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — SpaceX said it successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday night. The rocket delivered 51 Starlink satellites into orbit. Starlink is SpaceX’s high-speed broadband satellite internet service intended to reach rural and remote communities. Several viewers called into 17 News...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
techeblog.com

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Mission Could Protect Earth in the Future, Here’s How

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission may sound like the plot for the 1998 movie Armageddon, but this is real and aimed to demonstrate kinetic impactor technology. In other words, impacting an asteroid to adjust its speed and path. DART’s main target is the binary asteroid system Didymos, and while not currently on a path to collide with Earth, thus posing no actual threat to the planet, the spacecraft will impact Dimorphos nearly head-on at 15,000 mph, shortening the time it takes the small asteroid moonlet to orbit by several minutes. Read more for two videos and additional information.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Observer

How to Watch SpaceX’s Inspiration4 All-Civilian Mission Tomorrow

On Wednesday (September 15), a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will send four amateur astronauts in a Crew Dragon capsule into Earth’s orbit for a three-day space journey in the first all-civilian orbital spaceflight in history. The mission, called Inspiration4, will blast off from the Launch Complex 39A in NASA’s Kennedy...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ants#Spacex Dragon#Crew 1#Readi Fp#The Girl Scouts#Iss#Simpsons
marketresearchtelecast.com

Elon Musk confirms that the Starlink Internet service will be deployed between Earth and Mars to improve communication with the Starship spacecraft

The space company SpaceX will deploy the Starlink satellite network – which will provide broadband Internet – between Earth and Mars to improve communication with the Starship when it is launched into space. confirmed the founder and CEO of the company, Elon Musk, responding to a question about it on Twitter.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inverse

SpaceX: Elon Musk shares photo of drone ship that enables more missions

SpaceX’s new drone ship is taking to the sea in style. On Sunday, CEO Elon Musk shared an image via Twitter of the company’s latest booster rocket-catching ship returning to land in the glistening sun. Dubbed A Shortfall of Gravitas — another science fiction reference — the ship will help SpaceX reuse even more Falcon 9 rocket components and reduce costs down further.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

SpaceX to launch private, all-civilian crew into Earth orbit

SpaceX is set to launch four people into space Wednesday on a three-day mission that is the first to orbit the Earth with exclusively private citizens on board, as Elon Musk's company enters the space tourism fray.  The SpaceX Crew Dragon will be flying further than the orbit of the International Space Station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
click orlando

Inspiration4 timeline: From wakeup to orbiting Earth

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The world is preparing to watch four non-professionals become astronauts after launching from Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday night. Until recently NASA hadn’t launched humans from Florida since 2011 but last year, thanks to Elon Musk’s company SpaceX, astronauts began launching from Kennedy Space Center once again. Now, SpaceX will try to usher in a new era of human spaceflight with the Inspiration4 mission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Robb Report

SpaceX Is About to Launch an Historic Manned Rocket That Will Orbit the Earth for 3 Days

Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos and Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson both made history this summer by becoming the first billionaire space tourists to blast off on their respective rocket ships, New Shepard and Unity22. On Wednesday, a third billionaire on Wednesday is scheduled to do the same with the help of Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Called Inspiration4, the mission will be a much more ambitious undertaking than the earlier flights in July. Unlike Bezos and Branson, who spent about 10 minutes in their suborbital craft, Jared Isaacman, founder of the e-commerce firm Shift4 Payments, and three other novice astronauts will spend three days...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Space tourism: What's on offer

A few minutes of weightlessness, or a few days. A short hop above the Earth's atmosphere, or a journey to the Moon and back... the era of space tourism is upon us, and -- for those who can pay -- it comes with many options. This year has been an important one for the up-and-coming sector, with a slew of new missions announced. Here is the state of play. 1/ INSPIRATION4
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Orlando Sentinel

SpaceX sets Wednesday night launch window for all-civilian Inspiration4 mission

The first all-civilian mission on a multiday trip to space looks to launch from Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday night. SpaceX set the five-hour window for liftoff from 8:02 p.m. to 1:02 a.m. Thursday. The Inspiration4 crew, made up of billionaire mission commander Jared Isaacman, pilot Sian Proctor, medical officer Hayley Arceneaux and mission specialist Chris Sembroski, will ride in the ...
ORLANDO, FL
Space.com

Why SpaceX's private Inspiration4 mission to Earth orbit is so important

I get butterflies before every major rocket launch, and the fluttering is going to be particularly intense on Wednesday night (Sept. 15). That's when SpaceX's private Inspiration4 mission is scheduled to lift off, sending four astronauts on a three-day orbital jaunt. Crewed missions are especially anxiety-inducing, given the intrinsic danger of spaceflight, but there are extra white-knuckle layers to this one.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ksl.com

SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit

With a view of the iconic Vehicle Assembly Building at left, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket soars upward from Launch Complex 39A carrying the company’s Crew Dragon Endeavour capsule and four Crew-2 astronauts towards the International Space Station at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 23, 2021. (NASA/Ben Smegelsky/via Reuters) LOS ANGELES — Yet another billionaire entrepreneur is set to ride into space this week, strapped inside the capsule of a SpaceX rocketship as part of an astro-tourist team poised to make history as the first all-civilian crew launched into Earth orbit.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy