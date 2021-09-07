Stormy Oaks shows new aviary

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, my name is Madelynn and I'm 6 years old. They say I'm a Shar-lei/Retriever mix. For some reason, at the VHS, I keep getting overlooked. I'm not sure why because I'm a great dog who has a beautiful brindle coat and a fun spotted tongue. I love to run and play. Oh, and, I lived with cats and I do okay with other dogs, too. I really like car rides and walks too. My adoption fee is $150 and it comes with all the stuff.

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO